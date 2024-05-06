Sammy Joe Chapman, 80

Sammy Joe Chapman age 80 Departs this life on 5/3/24

Preceded in death by his father, Howard Chapman; mother, Mollie M Chapman; brother, Lloyd E Chapman; sister, Debra Chapman; former wife, JoAnn Chapman, and brother-in-law Kelly Wilson.

He leaves behind wife Teresa Chapman, son Sammy Joe Chapman Jr. wife Wendy, sister Barbara Chapman, brother Dean Chapman and wife Tammy, and a stepdaughter LeAnn Ellison.

Nieces, Pamela Byrd, Amy Vogel, Nephews, Mark Wilson, Michael Wilson, Marshall Wilson and Brandon Chapman. Great nieces Lauren Salgado, Lindsay Byrd, Adriana Wilson, Autumn Wyatt, and Emery Vogel, great nephew Cade Vogel, great-great-niece Anna Wyatt. Step Grandson Trey

Sammy always saw that the kids had fun fishing, hunting, and 4-wheeling. He loved to hide easter eggs for the kids.

Sammy was a true outdoorsman. He loved the mountains and lakes. If you needed to know anything about where to hunt or how deep to fish Sammy was the one to ask.

Sammy started his career at the Brushy Mountain Prison in Morgan County. He retired as a Captain from the Regional prison after almost 30 years.

Sammy is credited for training the bloodhounds that were used to track down escaped prisoners and help with search and rescue when someone was lost.

Sammy’s ten minutes of fame came when he used the bloodhounds. Sandy and Little Red to track down and apprehend James Earl Ray convicted for killing Martin Luther King.

His coworkers knew that in a time of need to control the situation. they could always count on him.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

To leave a note for Sammy’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

