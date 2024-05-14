Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, Lenoir City

Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, age 69, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2024. She was born March 27, 1955, in Rockwood and was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandkids. Ruth treasured times spent having a good meal with family and friends. She always put everyone first above herself. She was an excellent interior decorator and was known for her immaculate decorating skills.

Preceded in death by her parents, William Smith Bradshaw & Mattie Barden Bradshaw, along with several siblings.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 52 years​

Ken Whittenbarger of Lenoir City

Sons & Daughters-in-law​

Justin & Taunee Whittenbarger of Crossville

​Shane & Tiffany Whittenbarger of Harriman

Grandchildren​

​Brock, Haley, and Isabella Whittenbarger

Brother​

Mike Bradshaw of Murfreesboro

Sister​s

Shirley Hayes of Rockwood

​Sue True of Rockwood

Brother-in-law ​​

Rev. Ben Whittenbarger & wife, Becky of Harriman

​​

Sisters-in-law ​

Brenda Yutzy & husband, Les of Kingston

​Mamie Whittenbarger of Harriman

Faye Whittenbarger of Indiana

Special Friends​​

Charlotte Warner of Rockwood

​​Paulette Pelfrey of Rockwood

​​​Kim Jones of Harriman

​Kay Rayburn of Harriman

​Anita Griffis of Kingston

​​Karen Marasco of Kingston

A host of extended family and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at Swan Pond Cemetery and those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at 10:30 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

