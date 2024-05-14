Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, Lenoir City

Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, age 69, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2024. She was born March 27, 1955, in Rockwood and was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandkids. Ruth treasured times spent having a good meal with family and friends. She always put everyone first above herself. She was an excellent interior decorator and was known for her immaculate decorating skills.
Preceded in death by her parents, William Smith Bradshaw & Mattie Barden Bradshaw, along with several siblings.
SURVIVORS
Loving husband of 52 years
Ken Whittenbarger of Lenoir City
Sons & Daughters-in-law
Justin & Taunee Whittenbarger of Crossville
Shane & Tiffany Whittenbarger of Harriman
Grandchildren
Brock, Haley, and Isabella Whittenbarger
Brother
Mike Bradshaw of Murfreesboro
Sisters
Shirley Hayes of Rockwood
Sue True of Rockwood
Brother-in-law
Rev. Ben Whittenbarger & wife, Becky of Harriman
Sisters-in-law
Brenda Yutzy & husband, Les of Kingston
Mamie Whittenbarger of Harriman
Faye Whittenbarger of Indiana
Special Friends
Charlotte Warner of Rockwood
Paulette Pelfrey of Rockwood
Kim Jones of Harriman
Kay Rayburn of Harriman
Anita Griffis of Kingston
Karen Marasco of Kingston
A host of extended family and dear friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at Swan Pond Cemetery and those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at 10:30 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.