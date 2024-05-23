Ronald “Ronnie” Murphy, Dyllis Community

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 116 Views

Ronald “Ronnie” Murphy of the Dyllis Community, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at his residence.

He lived his whole life in the Dyllis Community. He worked at Y-12 as a carpenter from 1982 to 2022 and was active in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local #50. He was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church. Ronnie was an avid NASCAR fan, loved riding around with his friends, woodworking, coin collecting, and was a gun enthusiast.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father Amon Murphy; grandparents Jack and Evelyn Rose, Roscoe and Opal Murphy; and stepfather Bill King.

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth “Liz” King of the Dyllis community; brother Jeff Murphy and Wife Rachel of Crab Orchard; children Beth Smith and husband Adam of Dyllis, Luke Murphy and Wife Maddie of Oak Ridge; granddaughter Kanaan Smith; special aunt Pernia Sharp; special friends Mike Freels and Gary Turner; also by extended family and work family.

Memorial donations may be made to:

Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman, TN

151 Edwards Rd, Harriman, TN 37748

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please check back for time and date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murphy family.

About News Department

Check Also

Joel Adam Kirby Crow, Knoxville

Joel Adam Kirby Crow died at his home in Knoxville, TN after a short battle …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.