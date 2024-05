Ronald Dean Golden, age 79 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Friends may visit with the Golden Family from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

A complete obituary will follow. Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Ronald Dean Golden

