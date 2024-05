Ronald Bridges, age 77, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Rev. Joseph and Gracie Brock Bridges.

Ronald is survived by:

Loving wife of 56 years……..Doris Bridges

Daughters……………Missy Carter (Lee) and Cindy Waldo (Josh)

Grandsons…………..Cody Emert (Michele) and Wyatt Waldo

The family will have a private service at a later date.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...