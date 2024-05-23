Rockwood Fire Department to Begin Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing on May 27th

The Rockwood Fire Department will commence its annual fire hydrant flushing next week, starting on May 27th, as announced by Fire Chief Matt Crabtree. This routine maintenance will take place across the city and may continue for several weeks.

During the flushing process, residents in affected areas might notice a brownish tint in their tap water. Chief Crabtree advises residents to run their faucets until the water clears. While this discoloration might not occur, it is important for residents to be prepared and informed.

The fire hydrant flushing is essential for maintaining the city’s water system and ensuring the hydrants are functioning correctly. Residents’ cooperation and understanding during this period are greatly appreciated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...