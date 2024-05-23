Rockwood Fire Department to Begin Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing on May 27th

Dudley Evans 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Rockwood Fire Department will commence its annual fire hydrant flushing next week, starting on May 27th, as announced by Fire Chief Matt Crabtree. This routine maintenance will take place across the city and may continue for several weeks.

During the flushing process, residents in affected areas might notice a brownish tint in their tap water. Chief Crabtree advises residents to run their faucets until the water clears. While this discoloration might not occur, it is important for residents to be prepared and informed.

The fire hydrant flushing is essential for maintaining the city’s water system and ensuring the hydrants are functioning correctly. Residents’ cooperation and understanding during this period are greatly appreciated.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

ACS Refers Case to District Attorney and Sheriff for Criminal Investigation

Complaints involving Clinton High School/Anderson County Schools have been referred to the District Attorney General’s …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.