Rockwood council meets in Special called session this evening and budget workshop

Update at 5:03pm: James Nuckols has been named to the Rockwood City Council to fulfill the unexpired term of Councilwoman Peggy Evans.

Members of the Rockwood City Council will convene in a special session at 5:00 pm today (May 8, 2024) to appoint a successor to the council seat left vacant by Councilwoman Peggy Evans’ resignation last month. The appointee’s name will be announced in our newscast tomorrow.

The Council is currently in a budget workshop meeting with department heads, where they are expected to finalize the new garbage rate structure set to take effect in June. Residents should expect an approximate $3 increase in garbage collection fees due to an impending contract with Waste Connections for garbage pickup services over the next few years.

Additionally, the budget workshop will likely address the tax rate, which is not expected to increase. We will provide more details as the meeting concludes and in tomorrow’s newscast.

