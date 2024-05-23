Rockwood City Council Approves Negotiations with Rockwood Aviation LLC for Airport Management

On Monday, the Rockwood City Council granted Mayor Jason Jolly the authority to enter negotiations with Rockwood Aviation LLC, a Knoxville-based group, to operate Rockwood Airport.

Three members of Rockwood Aviation LLC attended the council meeting Monday night to listen to the discussions and await the council’s decision on whether to approve the start of negotiations.

Comments from Mayor Jolly and council members at the end of the meeting highlighted the airport steering committee’s recommendation to transfer airport management to Rockwood Aviation LLC. They expressed confidence that this move would be in the city’s best interest, citing exciting plans and potential benefits for Rockwood.

While specific details were not disclosed, Mayor Jolly mentioned that a major announcement is expected in the next week or so. The group aims to begin operations on July 1st this year.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available about this significant development for Rockwood.

