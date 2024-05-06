Robert R. Long (Bob), Clinton

Robert R. Long (Bob), 85, of Clinton, TN passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with his family by his side.

Bob was born May 31, 1938, in Clinton, TN to Raymond and Edna Long. He was a member of Cokesbury Methodist Church and was married to his wife of 62 years, Katie, who shared his love for family, UT sports, and fishing.

Bob played basketball all through his high school years and one year at Lincoln Memorial University before transferring to The University of Tennessee Knoxville, where he graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 1964. He also became a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, Tennessee Air National Guard at this time.

Bob served his beloved state of Tennessee in many capacities throughout his career. From Lab Supervisor Biology Division ORNL, Chief of Inspection & Inventory Control for TN Dept. of Purchasing, Director of Personnel at the TN Dept. of Mental Health, Executive Asst. to the Dean at UT College of Medicine in Memphis, and finally retiring after 30 years from the University of Tennessee Medical Center as the Associate Vice Chancellor in the College of Medicine. He used to say that he began his career cleaning rat cages and ended up Assoc. Vice Chancellor. A work ethic that he passed on to all his children and those who knew him.

He is survived by wife, Katie, children Dale and wife Kim, Mike and wife Stephanie, Tracy and fiancée Brad van der Veen. Grandchildren, Ryan, Zach, Delaney, and Canyon Long, Quinn Barlow, and Nick Caldwell.

Receiving friends will be at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. in Clinton on Sunday, May 5 from 4 pm – 6 pm, and a funeral service to follow.

A funeral procession will leave Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, May 6 at 12:40 pm and arrive at Grandview Memorial Gardens 219 Longmire Rd. in Clinton for a graveside service at 1:00 pm. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

