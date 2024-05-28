Robert “Bob” Cox, Perrysburg, OH

Robert “Bob” Cox, 84, of Perrysburg, Ohio went to be with his loving Savior on May 20, 2024. He was born August 7, 1939, in Rocky Top, TN to the late Frank and Nora (Richards) Cox. He married Jean A. Friend, his wife of 62 years. She survives in Perrysburg. Bob was a gentle soul, humble and caring. He impacted his family and friends with his kindness and love. He loved cars, especially his 1957 Chevy. He was extremely hardworking and kind to everyone he met. In his retirement, he enjoyed mowing lawns, going to car shows, and eating his McDonald’s – AKA “Roadkill”. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren great-grandchildren and family. He will be greatly missed. Along with his wife Jean, Bob is survived by his son Joey (Janine) Cox of Perrysburg, Ohio, grandchildren Jase (Elle) Cox and Caleb (Jess) Cox, great-grandchildren Naam, Taylyss, Maverick and Hudson and brother Jeff Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Fay Sharp, Betty Byrd, and Judy McFadden.

A private graveside service will be held in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green and Hatmaker Funeral Home.

