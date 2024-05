Robert Alan Christie, 75, passed away on April 29, 2024.

A graveside service for Robert Christie will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 3:00 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

