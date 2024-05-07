Roane State partners with Y-12 to host fifth-annual Cybersecurity Summer Camp

Roane State Community College and Y-12 National Security Complex are once again working together to host a Cybersecurity Summer Camp for 2024.

Two sessions will be held this year at the college’s campus in Oak Ridge. The first session is scheduled in early June for high-school-aged students. The second session is scheduled for late June and is for middle-school-aged students. Registration is open now.

Roane State partnered with Y-12 in this effort to inspire the next-generation workforce and help develop talents that can be used to protect our nation’s most valuable information.

During the camp, students learn about digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance, and many other topics – all key components of Y-12’s best-in-class cybersecurity program. Additionally, campers will focus on network visualization, mapping, and simulation.

2024 camp dates are as follows:

Session 1 (grades 9-12): June 3-6, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Session 2 (grades 6-8): June 24-27, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Previous camps have been hosted virtually and attracted dozens of students eager to sharpen their cyber skills. This summer’s sessions will be the first to be held in person on campus.

Registration is $25 per camper and will cover the cost of a camp t-shirt. Parents may register students online at roanestate.edu/cybercamp. Space is limited for both sessions and spots are already filling quickly.

Roane State’s Oak Ridge Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge. Participating students will receive additional instructions for parking/drop-off and classroom location closer to the camp start date.

Questions about the camp can be directed to Sonya Parker, Roane State Community College Workforce Training Manager, by emailing parkers@roanestate.edu or calling (865) 481-2031.

