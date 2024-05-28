Roane State partners with NACCE and CodeBoxx to introduce innovative CodeBoxx Cadet Program

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 15 Views

Roane State has announced a strategic partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) and CodeBoxx to launch the groundbreaking CodeBoxx Cadet Program. This collaborative effort is aimed at meeting the specific needs of our community college workforce development audience by offering a unique and tailored coding program.

The CodeBoxx Cadet Program, a brainchild of CodeBoxx in collaboration with NACCE, is designed to empower participants with essential coding competencies at an entry-level. This hands-on program provides individuals with real-life experience, serving as a gateway for them to transition into the tech workforce.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in education with the introduction of the CodeBoxx Cadet Program,” said Holly Hanson, director of the college’s Cumberland Business Incubator in Crossville. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to equip individuals with practical skills that are in high demand in today’s tech-driven world.”

As one of the four NACCE member community colleges selected for the pilot program, Roane State recognizes the immense potential of the CodeBoxx Cadet Program in providing individuals with a competitive edge in the tech industry job market.

“The partnership with NACCE and CodeBoxx reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge educational opportunities for our communities,” Hanson added. “We believe the CodeBoxx Cadet Program will open doors to exciting opportunities for participants interested in the tech sector.”

The CodeBoxx Cadet Program at Roane State will launch June 3, 2024, hosted by the Cumberland Business Incubator at the Cumberland County campus in Crossville. There is no cost to participate. The program will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays for eight weeks and will be offered both in person and virtually. Registration is still available. Interested participants can visit roanestate.edu/codeboxx24 for a link to sign up or learn more.

This initiative represents a significant step towards fostering innovation in education and preparing participants for success in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology. For more details about the summer program for individuals aged 16 to 96, email cbi@roanestate.edu or call the Cumberland Business Incubator at (931) 456-4910.

For more information about the CodeBoxx Cadet Program and the collaborative partnership between Roane State, NACCE, and CodeBoxx, visit nacce.com/codeboxx-pilot-program.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ICAC Arrested a Rockwood Man for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

The 9th Judicial District Internet Crimes Against Children “ICAC” Unit arrested Harvey Gouge, Friday on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.