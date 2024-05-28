Roane State partners with NACCE and CodeBoxx to introduce innovative CodeBoxx Cadet Program

Roane State has announced a strategic partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) and CodeBoxx to launch the groundbreaking CodeBoxx Cadet Program. This collaborative effort is aimed at meeting the specific needs of our community college workforce development audience by offering a unique and tailored coding program.

The CodeBoxx Cadet Program, a brainchild of CodeBoxx in collaboration with NACCE, is designed to empower participants with essential coding competencies at an entry-level. This hands-on program provides individuals with real-life experience, serving as a gateway for them to transition into the tech workforce.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in education with the introduction of the CodeBoxx Cadet Program,” said Holly Hanson, director of the college’s Cumberland Business Incubator in Crossville. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to equip individuals with practical skills that are in high demand in today’s tech-driven world.”

As one of the four NACCE member community colleges selected for the pilot program, Roane State recognizes the immense potential of the CodeBoxx Cadet Program in providing individuals with a competitive edge in the tech industry job market.

“The partnership with NACCE and CodeBoxx reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge educational opportunities for our communities,” Hanson added. “We believe the CodeBoxx Cadet Program will open doors to exciting opportunities for participants interested in the tech sector.”

The CodeBoxx Cadet Program at Roane State will launch June 3, 2024, hosted by the Cumberland Business Incubator at the Cumberland County campus in Crossville. There is no cost to participate. The program will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays for eight weeks and will be offered both in person and virtually. Registration is still available. Interested participants can visit roanestate.edu/codeboxx24 for a link to sign up or learn more.

This initiative represents a significant step towards fostering innovation in education and preparing participants for success in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology. For more details about the summer program for individuals aged 16 to 96, email cbi@roanestate.edu or call the Cumberland Business Incubator at (931) 456-4910.

For more information about the CodeBoxx Cadet Program and the collaborative partnership between Roane State, NACCE, and CodeBoxx, visit nacce.com/codeboxx-pilot-program.

