Roane County Business of the Month

Submitted by the Roane Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to Buddy’s bar-b-q, the Roane Chamber’s May 2024 Business of the Month!

The Buddy’s Family operates with a steadfast philosophy of treating customers as they would treat cherished guests in their own homes. They take pride in serving up delicious, always-fresh food accompanied by genuine Southern hospitality. Guests are invited to “Come on Home to Buddy’s!”

The first store bearing the Buddy’s name opened its doors in 1972 on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville. They have since expanded to 19 locations, including the Kingston location that opened in 2007.

📍417 N Kentucky St, Kingston, TN 37763
💻https://buddysbarbq.com/
📲865-376-9686
⌚Sun-Thurs 10:30am–9:30pm & Fri-Sat 10:30am–10pm

