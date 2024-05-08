Roane County BOE Safety Committee to Meet at 5pm

The Roane County Board of Education Safety Committee is scheduled to meet at 5:00 PM today in the Board of Education meeting room in Kingston. A topic of discussion is the new state law that permits educators, who wish to and meet all guidelines, to carry concealed weapons on school property. According to a report by the Roane County News, the Director of Schools, Russell Jenkins, expressed his opposition to teachers carrying weapons and doubted the board’s support for it. The Safety Committee is currently meeting to deliberate on this issue, and updates will be provided as they become available.
