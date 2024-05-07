Roane Chamber, Education Matters recognizes 101 Tennessee Scholars

ROANE COUNTY, TN.  – The Roane County Chamber of Commerce and Roane County Schools recognized 101 graduating seniors as Tennessee Scholars at an awards breakfast and ceremony at Roane County High School on April 30, a 36% increase over 2023.

Each Tennessee Scholar received a medallion and certificate, with a Tennessee Scholars seal adorning their academic transcripts and graduation diplomas. The materials for the program were purchased through a donation awarded by Dr. Timothy Bell.

Tennessee Scholars, a four-year high school program, requires students to complete a rigorous course of study, receive a C or higher grade in every required class, have 95% or higher attendance, pass all end-of-course tests, have no out-of-school suspensions, and have a minimum of 60 hours of community service.

At the awards ceremony, Roane State Community College President Dr. Chris Whaley awarded six $500 RSCC Tennessee Scholars Scholarships, one for a Scholar from each of the five high schools and Roane County Virtual Academy, to attend Roane State in the fall. The RSCC scholarship recipients are Morgan Crass, Harriman High School; Anna Givens, Rockwood High School; Haley Whittenbarger, Roane County High School; Koda Coley, Roane County Virtual; Damaris Coronilla Contreras, Midway High School, and Dakota Adkins, Oliver Springs High School.

Additionally, 6 of the 101 Scholars were selected randomly, so each student had an equal chance to receive a Tennessee Scholars scholarship worth $500 to support their education and career goals. The students receiving the scholarships are Brylee Crouse, Roane County High School; Koda Coley, Roane County Virtual Academy; Gabriella Herrera, Roane County High School; Isabella Hill, Oliver Springs Academy; Kiana Green, Rockwood High School; Nicole Gann, Oliver Springs Academy. This scholarship was made possible by a grant awarded by Enbridge to Education Matters.

“The primary goal of the Tennessee Scholars program is to prepare students for success beyond high school by emphasizing academic achievement, attendance, and community service,” said Jennifer Brown, Director of Education and Workforce Development at The Roane Alliance. “By meeting the requirements of the program, students demonstrate their readiness for college, the workforce, or vocational training. Additionally, the program aims to foster a culture of academic excellence and community engagement among Tennessee’s youth.”

The Roane Alliance’s mission is to create an environment and a unified voice that promotes job creation, economic development, enhanced quality of life, education, and workforce.  To learn more about the Alliance and its partners, please call 865.376.2093 or visit www.roanealliance.org

