Rickey Wayne Wolfe, Grandview

Rickey Wayne Wolfe, 75, of Grandview, Tennessee died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

He was born to Stanley and Evone Wolfe of Grandview, Tennessee, and attended school at Grandview Elementary School.

He was known as a hard worker, always keeping busy with projects in his home and on the farm. He loved ending his day and seeing the progress he’d made after a full day of work.

He was a logger and spent his days cutting trees, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anything he couldn’t do.

He ran a sawmill at his home and enjoyed conversations with everyone he met. Most importantly, he knew the Lord and he loved his family well. He would always say, “I love you a bushel and a peck”.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lydia Evone Wolfe, his siblings Bobby Wolfe, Tina Belle Letner, Maybeline Loden, and Stanley Wolfe, Jr, and his step-daughter, Billie Brady.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Linda Wolfe, his daughter Melissa (Ronnie) Evans, and their daughters, Ashley (Dustin) Cagle and Megan (Michael) Boyd, and his son, Brandon (Tabitha) Wolfe and their children, Ashton, Adyson, and River Wolfe. He is survived by his great-grandchildren, Ava, Adler, and Andon Cagle as well as many nephews, nieces, sisters brothers-in-law, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held for him at Mt. Sulphur Cemetery in Grandview on Saturday, May 25 at 3:00 pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Rickey Wayne Wolfe.

