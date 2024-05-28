Rick Scarbrough Launches Campaign for State Representative

Clinton, TN – Rick Scarbrough, a longtime law enforcement officer and former Clinton Police Chief, officially kicked off his campaign for state representative in front of a crowd of more than 100 supporters at Hoskins Drug Store in Clinton. The location held special significance for Scarbrough, as it is where he met his wife 39 years ago.

Scarbrough has been the executive director of the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center since January 1, 2018. Prior to joining the university, he served 23 years with the Clinton Police Department, spending the last 16 years as police chief. His law enforcement career began with six years at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The campaign kickoff event on May 20th featured music by the Parrott Brothers and barbecue sandwiches. The festivities began with a prayer led by Rob Leach, Scarbrough’s childhood friend and pastor of Beech Park Baptist in Oliver Springs. Several local dignitaries spoke in support of Scarbrough’s candidacy, including former Clinton City Councilman Zach Farrar, former Anderson County Mayor Myron Iwanski, and County Commissioners Shain Vowell and Tracy Wandell.

Scarbrough is running against incumbent Representative John Ragan in the Republican Primary, which will be held on August 1. Supporters and those interested in learning more about his campaign can visit his website at rickscarbrough.com.

