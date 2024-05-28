Rick Scarbrough Launches Campaign for State Representative

Brad Jones 44 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 16 Views

Clinton, TN – Rick Scarbrough, a longtime law enforcement officer and former Clinton Police Chief, officially kicked off his campaign for state representative in front of a crowd of more than 100 supporters at Hoskins Drug Store in Clinton. The location held special significance for Scarbrough, as it is where he met his wife 39 years ago.

Scarbrough has been the executive director of the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center since January 1, 2018. Prior to joining the university, he served 23 years with the Clinton Police Department, spending the last 16 years as police chief. His law enforcement career began with six years at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The campaign kickoff event on May 20th featured music by the Parrott Brothers and barbecue sandwiches. The festivities began with a prayer led by Rob Leach, Scarbrough’s childhood friend and pastor of Beech Park Baptist in Oliver Springs. Several local dignitaries spoke in support of Scarbrough’s candidacy, including former Clinton City Councilman Zach Farrar, former Anderson County Mayor Myron Iwanski, and County Commissioners Shain Vowell and Tracy Wandell.

Scarbrough is running against incumbent Representative John Ragan in the Republican Primary, which will be held on August 1. Supporters and those interested in learning more about his campaign can visit his website at rickscarbrough.com.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Multiple Accidents in Roane County Over Memorial Day Weekend

Roane County, TN – Several accidents occurred in Roane County over the Memorial Day weekend, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.