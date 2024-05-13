Raymond Seiber, Rocky Top

Raymond Seiber, age 64 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with his family by his side.

Born in the New River community, he was the son of the late Mitchell and Anna Carroll Seiber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joel and Pitney Seiber; father and mother-in-law, Russell and Sue Burris; sister, Lorene Ward; daughter-in-law Tina Seiber.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Annie Burris Seiber; sons, Joshua Seiber of New River, John Seiber and wife Brandie of Lafollette; brother, Mitchell Seiber of New River; sisters, Geraldine (Gary) Davis of Petros, Edis Seiber of Louisiana, Brenda Osborne of Elk Valley; grandchildren, Thomas Seiber, Bentley Seiber, Gracie Seiber, Dezaray Seiber, Gabreil Seiber and many other relatives and friends.

The Seiber Family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Danny Orick officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Raymond Seiber.

