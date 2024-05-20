Raymond Lawrence Smith Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Raymond Lawrence Smith Jr, age 42 of Rockwood, formerly of West Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 17, in Wartburg, TN. He was born on July 27, 1981, in Welch, WV. Raymond was a laborer and worked many jobs around the area. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved all things outside. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all animals.
He is survived by:
Mother: Carolyn Smith
Father: Raymond Smith
Brothers: Justin Smith, Ryan Smith, and Bryan Smith
Wife: Sherry Smith
Children; Taylor Smith, Drew Smith
a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 3:00-4:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held later in the mountains. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Raymond Lawrence Smith Jr.