Raymond (Buddy) Bert Robinson, 84

Raymond (Buddy) Bert Robinson, left this Earth, in Oak Ridge Hospital, on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024, to be with the Lord in Heaven. Buddy was of the Baptist Faith, with an innocent child-like faith in Jesus. He was born October 31, 1939, in Clearwater, Florida to Sam Robinson. Buddy was raised by Frank, Augusta, and Eva Robinson. Buddy loved Country and Gospel music, Mountain Dew, country cooking, animals of all sorts, fishing, and children of the family, both past and present. He went to Sunbright School. He resided on Rome Road, in Deer Lodge.

Buddy was preceded in death by biological father, Sam Robinson, Frank and Augusta Hamby Robinson, Eva Robinson, Edna Douglas, Lula Faye Binkley, Eason and Hazel Robinson Jones, Holis and Wanda Jones, Harold Jones, Maggie Kleeh, Billy Jones, Jason Stewart and Matthew Langley.

Buddy is survived by: Sister, Marie Dietrich, of Cincinnati, Ohio; the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren of Hollis and Wanda Jones; Glenn and Carlene Jones Gosnell, children, and grandchildren; Children and grandchildren of Harold Jones and Maggie Kleeh; Mike Jones, son of Billy, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; Benny and Juanita Jones Stewart, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; Mitch and Donita Jones Copas, children, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren; Joe and Joanna Jones Reed, children, and grandchildren; Robert and Sue Pike, and a host of friends.

There will be a receiving of friends on Tuesday, May 7 from 1:00-2:00 pm, with a funeral immediately following with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...