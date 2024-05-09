Ramsey Cascades Trail to remain closed this weekend

5/9/24 Update:

Ramsey Cascades Trail will remain closed this weekend, May 10-12. Due to weather conditions, trail crews were not able to complete planned work on a footlog bridge this week and need to keep the trail closed for visitor safety.

Following this weekend, the trail will be closed Monday through Thursday each week, except federal holidays. The weekday closures are in place from April 15 to November 14 as trail crews complete a full-scale rehabilitation of this iconic Smokies Trail.

Hikers throughout the park should exercise caution in the coming days as there are downed trees and some flooding following heavy rain. Check current road, facility, and trail updates before you visit: Current Delays and Closures – Great Smoky Mountains National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

