Priscilla Chapman Campbell, Charlotte, NC

Priscilla Chapman Campbell of Charlotte, NC passed away on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Charlotte of a chronic pulmonary condition. Priscilla was born on October 22, 1949, and lived most of her life in Tennessee.

She is survived by her Husband, Gordon J. Greene, her Son, Erik Daniel Warlick, her Grandson, Carson, Warlick, her Sister, Marcella Chapman Hubbell, and her Mother Alice Edgemon Chapman. Her late Father, Wester “Bud” Chapman, a WWII Veteran, died at the age of 102 in Ten Mile, TN in 2017.

Priscilla was born in Athens, TN; lived much of her early life in Powell, TN where she went to Powell High School. After graduating High School, Priscilla went for two years to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville before completing her College Degree with a BA in Accounting at Memphis State University in Memphis.

Priscilla obtained her license as a CPA and worked for a time at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens in Memphis. Subsequently, she completed her working career in 2015 as the Chief Financial Officer for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis. When asked in June 2015 why she was retiring from the District Attorney’s Office she answered, “I just got a better offer from my fiancé, Gordon Greene, to be married and move to Charlotte, NC.”

At the time that Priscilla & Gordon first contacted each other on Match.com, he was living in Cleveland, Ohio, and she was living in Memphis, TN. They met mysteriously online and talked on the phone and emailed each other for over two months before they met each other face-to-face in December 2014 at Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Priscilla was flying to Florida to spend time with her Son & Grandson, and Gordon was flying to Florida to meet his friend, Mark Lasman. It seems that from that moment at the airport when Gordon met Priscilla at her Airport Gate with flowers, they were inseparable. Kismet! At the time Priscilla was a Widow and Gordon was a Widower, with both of their respective spouses having passed away in 2012.

Gordon proposed to Priscilla on March 14, 2015, at her parent’s house in Ten Mile, TN when Gordon went to meet her parents. Gordon had the opportunity to ‘first’ ask Priscilla’s Father, Wester Chapman, for his approval to propose to his daughter. Wester’s answer? “That is a very good idea.” Priscilla & Gordon were married in Knoxville, TN on September 5, 2015. Father Wester “Walked his daughter down the aisle’ at Good Samaritan Church in Knoxville. That was the day before Wester’s 100th Birthday that was celebrated the next day on Sept. 6 with 100’s of well-wishers and greetings from the Governor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Ten Mile, TN.

In Charlotte, NC Priscilla became a Member of the Mecklenburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and of the Symphony Guild of Charlotte. She was also a Member of the Matthews, NC American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235 as she was the Wife of a Vietnam Veteran & the Daughter of a WWII Veteran.

The visitation for Priscilla will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 1 PM to 3:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC 28104. At 3:30 PM, Deacon Michael of Charlotte’s St. Gabriel’s Church will offer prayer & a benediction in celebration of Priscilla’s life.

Priscilla’s Casket will then be moved after the close of Prayer in North Carolina to Kingston, TN to the Kyker Funeral Home at 350 W. Race St., Kingston, TN and she will be interred next to her Father Wester & Sister Lucretia in the Family burial plot at Roane Memorial Gardens, 1400 N. Gateway Ave., Rockwood, TN.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Adrian Jones officiating. Burial to follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Campbell Family.

