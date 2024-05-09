Phillip Roy Ellis, Clinton

Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024, at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born August 25, 1963 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He later moved to Cookeville, Tennessee until after graduation. In 1986 Phillip made his move to Oak Ridge taking a position as manager of Dominos on the West End. That was where he met the love of his life, Sandra Jones Ellis. Together they owned and operated P & S Lawn Service in Oak Ridge and he will be greatly missed by all his wonderful clients. Phillip was an avid fisherman and loved playing corn hole and collecting arrowheads.

Preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joan Jones.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 23 years Sandra Jones Ellis of Clinton

Daughter Kristina Ellis of Powell

Step-daughters Natasha Nuchols of Clinton

Tiffany Melton of Crossville

Parents James & Judith Ellis of Ormond Beach, FL

Brother Paul Ellis of Mississippi

Sisters Heidi Poore of Cookeville

Jennifer Ryan of Knoxville

Granddaughter who he raised as his daughter, Bella Nuchols of Clinton

Grandchildren Bella Nuchols, Kaden Nuchols, and Natalie Carver

Father-in-law Billy Ray Jones of Oliver Springs

Brother-in-law Bobby Jones & wife, Sharon of Clinton

Sisters-in-law Cora Webb & husband, Jimmy of Clinton

Patricia McMillian of Sale Creek

Pam Harber & husband, Gary of Oliver Springs

Best Friends Bobby Jones, David Edwards, and Chris Via

A host of extended family and special friends

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with Rev. Matthew Jones officiating. Arrangements will be announced as soon as information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, or by calling Fraker Funeral Home at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

