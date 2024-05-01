Paul Fink Jr, Harriman

Mr. Paul Fink Jr, 75, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at his home.

How do you condense a life into a paragraph? We could give you statistics: He was born to Paul Clayton Fink and Florence Watson. He had 7 brothers and sisters: Jackie, David, Paulette, Wanda, Barbara, Jerry, and Darrell, all who preceded him in death.

We could tell you he leaves behind his wife of 56 years: Linda Johnson Fink, his 4 children: Kim (Sissy) and Tim Crabtree, Tim (Brothe) Fink, and Bettyna (Boog) Fink, his 6 grandchildren: Emily and Zach Botkin, Blayne and Savannah Crabtree, Alyson Fink, and Nathaniel Fink. Family members if not by blood then by love: Darlene Frost, Karen Fink, Joan Leffew, Jill Daugherty, Jessie Russell, Leigh Giles, Becky Seiber, Andrew Collett, and Austin Collett.

When we realized last week that the battle he had fought for 3 years was coming to an end, we agreed that the obituary would be irreverent and funny because that’s who we are. We would tell how he was disappointed that he got his new eyes and they weren’t going to get used and maybe we could sell them on eBay. We would tell how he wanted his grave to be near the road so he could see everyone who passed and continue to be the nosy neighbor. We would tell how it was always a competition to get him the present that made him cry. We would tell about the man who was terrified of flying his whole life, and his first flight was to England.

But even though we tried to prepare, we didn’t know. We didn’t know how overwhelming this grief would be. So today we are going to tell about how much you were loved. Loved oh so much. How we knew you loved us so much, that in your last days, your only concern was us. How you were so tired but you kept fighting because you knew how hard it would be for us without you. How you quietly slipped away in your sleep to protect us. So we tell will the funny stories, but not today. We just can’t today. It will be a long road but in your words, “It’ll be alright.”

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 with Bro. John Crisp and Bro. Kevin Webb officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Emor Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Paul Fink Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...