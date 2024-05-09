Patricia “Patty” Hamrick Rowan, Knoxville

Patricia “Patty” Hamrick Rowan, age 69, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2024 at her home in Knoxville.

Patty was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on February 13, 1955, to Thomas “Tom” Pascal Hamrick & Kay Mason Hamrick. She was a 1973 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and graduated with a degree in Music from the University of Tennessee. Raised in a musical family, Patty, an accomplished pianist and flutist, was the music director for several productions at the Oak Ridge Playhouse.

She also displayed her singing talents with the Sweet Adelines and Mountain Magic harmony groups. Patty retired from SAIC/Leidos after 40+ years of devoted service. Her biggest loyalty though was to her family and friends, and while there are many words to describe Patty, “Sweetheart” would be the first and foremost word that would come to everyone’s mind who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dennis Rowan of Knoxville; brothers, Lynn Hamrick (Linda) of Marion, Iowa; Guy Hamrick (Cindy) of Oak Ridge; and brother, Larry Hamrick (Teresa) of Knoxville. Other survivors include sons, Christopher Rowan (Lauren) of Murfreesboro, Graham Rowan of Knoxville; grandchildren, Delcie Rowan and Nora Rowan; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 11 am-1 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary with a small ceremony to follow. A private family interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens afterwards. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

