Pat Chamblee, 77

October 21, 1946 — May 13, 2024

Pat Chamblee, age 77, passed away on May 13, 2024 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born on October 21, 1946 in Petros, Tennessee to Mart and Lida Beene. She graduated from Central High School in 1964.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Walker (Jack) Chamblee. Lovingly remembered by son Eric (Amanda) Chamblee; daughter Susan (Travis) Bates; grandchildren Walker Mills, David and Lydia Bates, Levi and Grace Mitchell; sister Peggy Green and a host of nieces and nephews. Special friends Connie (George) and Phyllis White.

Pat was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Petros Baptist Church. She loved sports and reading.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2024 at Schubert Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment will follow in the Petros Cemetery.

