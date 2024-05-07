Parker McKinney Invited to Minnesota Vikings Minicamp

Former Coalfield High School quarterback Parker McKinney’s football journey continues to unfold with a promising new chapter. Despite going undrafted in the NFL Draft and missing out on a Free Agent deal, McKinney’s determination remains unwavering. This Monday brought an unexpected opportunity as he received an invitation to the Minnesota Vikings’ minicamp, tailored for drafted and undrafted rookies alike.

McKinney’s collegiate tenure at Eastern Kentucky University showcased his exceptional talent, punctuated by numerous records and an All-American accolade during his Redshirt-Junior season. His football career at Coalfield, where he etched his name in Yellow Jackets’ history, leading them to a memorable runner-up finish in the 2014 TSSAA Class A State Championship. His standout performances earned him the coveted title of the 2017 Class 1A Mr. Football winner.

The son of Ted and Melanie McKinney, Parker’s journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication. A proud 2018 graduate of Coalfield High School, McKinney’s trajectory exemplifies the relentless pursuit of his dreams. As he prepares to showcase his skills at the Vikings’ minicamp, McKinney stands poised to seize this opportunity.

