Park rangers searching for missing man near the Chimney Tops Overlook area

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Park rangers are searching for a 62-year-old man near the Chimney Tops Overlook area of the park. Timothy Cook was last seen near the Chimney Tops overlook on Sunday, May 12 and his vehicle was found unoccupied in the Chimney Tops overlook parking area on May 14.

Cook is a white male, with black hair, white beard and brown eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone who saw Cook or has information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact us:

CALL the NPS Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

