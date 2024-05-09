Pamela Sue Phillips, Caryville

Pamela Sue Phillips, age 57, of Caryville, TN passed away on May 7, 2024, at her residence. She was born on June 25, 1966, to the Houston Phillips and Judy Kennedy Hawkins. Pam loved camping, fishing, anything outdoors, and crafting.
She is preceded in death by her mother Judy, Brothers Danny Phillips, Steve Phillips, and sister Stacy Phillips.
Pam is survived by:
Father Houston Phillips Caryville
Partner Jim Lane Caryville
Son Adam Pyles Caryville
Daughter Megan Phillips Rocky Top
Brother Ebert Phillips Caryville
Sister Melissa Phillips Caryville
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, May 10, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top, TN
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, May 10, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Ault
Interment: 11:00 AM, May 11, 2024 family and friends will meet at Rains Grove Cemetery in Caryville