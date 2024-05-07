The Oliver Springs Town Council convened last Thursday, ushering in a series of significant changes through the approval of new ordinances affecting short-term rentals within the city. Under the freshly ratified guidelines, individual-owned short-term rental properties are mandated to adhere to stringent regulations. Notably, existing operators will not be grandfathered in; henceforth, all short-term rental establishments must be equipped with smoke detectors in every room, including hallways and basements. Moreover, oversight of these rentals will shift to the purview of the police department and codes enforcement, necessitating the acquisition of permits via the police department, subsequently transferred to the city office. With approximately 18 short-term rentals, colloquially referred to as Airbnb’s, currently operating within Oliver Springs, these regulations mark a substantial shift in the landscape of temporary accommodations in the town.

Cory Jenkins, Oliver Springs City Manager

The council addressed various other matters as well. City Manager Cory Jenkins conveyed positive financial news, indicating a notable improvement compared to the previous year, with revenues outpacing expenses by approximately $220,000. Discussions also revolved around the potential construction of a new building at the City Garage, aimed at accommodating equipment, with an estimated cost of $117,000.

Mayor Jason Stiltner announced the impending arrival of a new librarian, expressing hope for the library’s return to full operational capacity in the coming weeks. Additionally, a new director has been appointed to oversee the water and sewer department, transitioning from Cumberland Utilities to join the Oliver Springs team.

Looking ahead, the council announced plans for a workshop scheduled for Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m., facilitating discussions between council members and department heads to outline budgetary priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

