Oak Ridge Shooting Investigation Underway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 8, 2024) – Oak Ridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 5:35 p.m., Oak Ridge Police officers responded to a reported shooting on South Benedict Avenue near Spelman Avenue. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting but did not immediately locate any shooting victims at the scene.

Officer soon located two shooting victims, with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, at other locations away from the shooting scene.

Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department responded and began investigating. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

