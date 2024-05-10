Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool to reopen May 24

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 10, 2024) – The Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool opens for the season beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The pool will open Friday, May 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For opening weekend, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27.

Beginning May 28, summer hours will be in effect. Open swim is Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool will also be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon for 100M lap swim.

As a reminder, areas of the pool may be closed at times depending on activities, attendance, and staffing. The pool schedule is subject to change due to weather, special events, and/or staffing.

Daily admission for adults (age 18+) is $4.25, youth (age 3 to 17) is $3.50, seniors (age 65+) is $2.50, and children (age 3 and under) are free. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission can be paid for with cash or check at the outdoor pool. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.

A family season pass, which is only valid at the outdoor pool, can be purchased for $265. It includes one adult and four household members. Multi-visit virtual cards, that are good for 25 visits, for adults (age 18+) are $80, youth (age 3 to 17) are $60, seniors (age 65+) are $45.

A mommy/baby room is available for a cool, comfortable place to breastfeed your baby. Floats are available for rental on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair as there is limited seating. Coolers are allowed, but glass containers are not permitted. Bags and/or coolers are subject to search. Vending machines are available on-site.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

