Norris Student Wins 2nd Spelling Bee in a Row

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

Lillian Hamby, of Norris, represented Norris Elementary School in the 2024 Anderson County District Spelling Bee and won first place. She made it through 39 rounds and some stiff competition to come out as the last speller standing.

Lillian won both the Norris Elementary and Anderson County spelling bees in 2023, as well. That’s a smart cookie!

Also representing Norris were Mae Dancy and Natalie Ahlstedt, who took second and third place, respectively, in the school’s spelling bee to move on to the district contest. Great work, ladies, and congratulations to Lillian for another win!

