No Road Construction Delays for Memorial Day Travelers

TDOT to suspend all lane closure activity for the holiday weekend

NASHVILLE – Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 24 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

“We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” said Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We also want to remind drivers it is the law to move over and slow down for first responders and emergency vehicles, including TDOT HELP trucks that will be on patrol during the holiday weekend.”

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should know that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums. 

AAA predicts 926,251 Tennesseans, a record number, will travel for Memorial Day with 783,990 of them driving to their destination.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

