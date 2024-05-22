New Principal Named for Clinton High School

The Anderson County School District is excited to announce long time educator Robbie Herrell as the new principal of Clinton High School. Robbie currently lives in Clinton, TN with his three children. He is a 1993 graduate of Clinton High School.

Robbie attended Tusculum College for undergraduate degree, Lincoln Memorial University for graduate degree, and East Tennessee State University for his Ed.S. In his spare time, Robbie’s most favorite past times are supporting his children in their many activities and being an outdoorsman.

Robbie’s has had many different roles and positions in the Anderson County Schools District:

2006 – 2008 Clinton Middle School- In School Suspension Facilitator/Assistant Football Coach

2008 – 2009 Anderson County Career and Technical Center- Construction and OSHA Instructor/CMS Head Football Coach

2009 – 2012 Anderson County Career and Technical Center- Construction and OSHA Instructor/CHS Assistant Football Coach, Freshman

2012 – 2016 Anderson County Career and Technical Center -Assistant Principal

2016 – 2024 Anderson County Career and Technical Center – Principal

Robbie had this to say with regards to becoming the principal of Clinton High School: “As Principal of Clinton High School, I look forward to utilizing my career and technical background to impact students by preparing them for their individualized future opportunities. I want to specifically focus on each student’s next step, including post-secondary and workforce opportunities. Clinton High School is a great school with great teachers and staff, I am excited to once again be a Dragon.”

