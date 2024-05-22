New Principal Named for Clinton High School

Brad Jones 24 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 73 Views

The Anderson County School District is excited to announce long time educator Robbie Herrell as the new principal of Clinton High School. Robbie currently lives in Clinton, TN with his three children. He is a 1993 graduate of Clinton High School.

Robbie attended Tusculum College for undergraduate degree, Lincoln Memorial University for graduate degree, and East Tennessee State University for his Ed.S.  In his spare time, Robbie’s most favorite past times are supporting his children in their many activities and being an outdoorsman. 

Robbie’s has had many different roles and positions in the Anderson County Schools District:

2006 – 2008 Clinton Middle School- In School Suspension Facilitator/Assistant Football Coach

2008 – 2009 Anderson County Career and Technical Center- Construction and OSHA Instructor/CMS Head Football Coach

2009 – 2012 Anderson County Career and Technical Center- Construction and OSHA Instructor/CHS Assistant Football Coach, Freshman

2012 – 2016 Anderson County Career and Technical Center -Assistant Principal

2016 – 2024 Anderson County Career and Technical Center – Principal

Robbie had this to say with regards to becoming the principal of Clinton High School: “As Principal of Clinton High School, I look forward to utilizing my career and technical background to impact students by preparing them for their individualized future opportunities.  I want to specifically focus on each student’s next step, including post-secondary and workforce opportunities.  Clinton High School is a great school with great teachers and staff, I am excited to once again be a Dragon.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Energycast Wins 2024 Hometown Media Awards

Dept. of Energy’s local newscast takes home awards in three categories OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.