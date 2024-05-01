Naomi Peters, Wartburg

Ms. Naomi Peters, age 71 of Wartburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. She was a member of Armes Baptist Church. Naomi served as the church pianist for more than 30 years, and also played for multiple gospel groups in the area for most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Freddie and Imogene Terry Peters.

Two brothers: Freddy Peters, Jr, and James Gayson Peters.

Three sisters: Roxie Pergram, Wilma Taylor, and Wanda Hampton.

Three nephews: Gayson Peters, Troy Bowlin, and Mike Taylor.

And one niece: Jeannie Taylor.

She is survived by one sister: Margaret Bowlin of Wartburg.

One brother and sister-in-law: Ronald and Sharon Peters of Allardt.

One aunt: Gladys Goad of Muncie, IN.

A special friend: Carol Diden of Wartburg.

Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Brandon Peters and Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, at 1:00 PM in Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Naomi Peters

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

