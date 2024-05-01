Multiple Emergency Responses in Local Area this Morning

Early this morning, emergency personnel from Rockwood, Kingston, and Harriman were called to action in response to two separate incidents, highlighting the dedication and swift response of our local fire departments and first responders.

The first call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m., summoning Rockwood and Kingston fire departments to assist Harriman Fire Department in investigating reports of smoke emanating from the Cracker Barrel building. While the cause of the smoke was yet to be determined, there were no reports of structural damage. Further details regarding this incident are pending as we await information from Harriman Fire officials.

Shortly after, around 6:00 a.m., emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on North Gateway near Dunn Street. Rockwood Fire First Responders, alongside ambulance and police personnel, swiftly attended to the lone individual involved in the accident. As of now, no additional information regarding the circumstances of the crash has been disclosed.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the critical role our local emergency services play in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members. We extend our gratitude to all those involved for their prompt response and dedication to serving our community. Stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.

