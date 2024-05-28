Multiple Accidents in Roane County Over Memorial Day Weekend

Roane County, TN – Several accidents occurred in Roane County over the Memorial Day weekend, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Monday.

Saturday Afternoon: On River Road south of Highway 58, a truck pulling a trailer ran off the roadway, temporarily blocking traffic. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in this incident.

A single-vehicle accident on I-40 at the 345-mile marker resulted in one person being airlifted to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville with serious injuries.

An elderly couple, Rick and Patsy Webber, were involved in a single-vehicle accident on North Douglas Avenue near Blackjack Road in Rockwood. Their vehicle ran off the roadway and down an embankment, nearly overturning. Rockwood Fire First Responders assisted the couple, who were then taken to Roane Medical Center for treatment and later released.

A Harriman police officer was involved in a crash in front of the Kroger entrance on Highway 70. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Monday, 12:45 PM: A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 70 near the Mountain View Road intersection. The car ran off the road, causing airbag deployment. No injuries were reported, and no one was taken to the hospital. Highway 70 was reduced to one lane while the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted their investigation and the vehicle was removed.

Emergency responders were kept busy throughout the weekend, handling these various incidents and ensuring public safety. Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, especially during busy holiday weekends.

