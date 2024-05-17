Mr. Glenn Hurtt, Deer Lodge

Mr. Glenn Hurtt, age 79 of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at his home. He has been a lifelong worker, mainly in the cable industry. He co-owned the company, “H&M Cable” later known as “Foremost.” After he retired, he was never satisfied with sitting still. You could usually find him gardening, going to his grandkids ball games, and running his Amish friends to different places.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Julia Hurtt.

His grandmother: Julia Hambright.

His mother: Gladys McCartt.

Three brothers: James McCartt, Kenneth Deal, and Ricky McCartt.And his mother-in-law: Ruth Adkins Hacker.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Jeanie Hurtt.

One daughter and son-in-law: Angie and Rodney Byrd.

One son and daughter-in-law: Trevor and Katrina Hurtt.

Five grandchildren: Tyler Byrd, Haley Duncan and her husband Noah, Hannah Dial and her husband Eli, Tanner Byrd, and Hayden Hurtt.

Four great-grandchildren: Allison Byrd, Kashton and Kinley Duncan, and Jonah Dial.

One brother: David McCartt.

One sister: Bonnie Thornton.

One brother-in-law: Herbert J. McCartt.

Along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

He has been a rock to many, the hardest worker we know, and someone to always make you laugh. There was so much more to him than just a dad, though to us that was his greatest role – he was also the proudest grandparent and great-grandparent, friend, brother, handyman, gardener, and the list goes on and on.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM with Bro. Steve Gadd officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

