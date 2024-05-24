Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Bible Print Ministry Telethon This Weekend

BBB Communications is delighted to support Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs for their annual Bible Print Ministry Telethon. The event will feature Pastor Garvan Walls, HB Carney, and various pastors and guests from across the region.

The Telethon will begin tonight (May 24th) at 6:00 p.m. and will run until 10:00 p.m., with live broadcasts on channels 1081 and 1086, as well as streaming options available on BBBTV12.com. The telethon will resume tomorrow (Saturday, May 25th) from 8am – 12pm for a two-day event.

During the telethon, viewers are encouraged to call in and make donations to support the printing and distribution of Bibles in various languages worldwide. Your contributions will make a significant impact in spreading the word of God to people around the globe.

We invite everyone to mark their calendars and join us for this important cause. Tune in, call in, and help Mount Pisgah Baptist Church reach their goals during this year’s Bible Print Ministry Telethon.

