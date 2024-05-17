Motorcyclist in Custody After Fleeing Police and Crashing in Oliver Springs

A man remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail after fleeing from Oliver Springs police on a motorcycle and ramming into a patrol car Monday evening. The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Timothy Jenkins of Oliver Springs, was apprehended following the incident.

According to the Oliver Springs Police Department report, the pursuit began when an officer spotted Jenkins’ motorcycle on the east end of Tri-County Boulevard without tail lights. The officer attempted to pull Jenkins over, but he fled, leading to a chase.

Chief David Laxton of the Oliver Springs Police Department stated that Jenkins, who is also a convicted sex offender and was wanted by authorities at the time, eventually collided with a police patrol car. Neither Jenkins nor the officer in the patrol car sustained serious injuries, but the patrol car was damaged and taken out of service for repairs.

The motorcycle, a 2001 Triumph bearing Tennessee registration 3428ZP, was improperly registered to a 2006 Honda belonging to a deceased person in Kingston. Jenkins faces multiple traffic violation charges and remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, which occurred on the east end of Tri-County Boulevard.

