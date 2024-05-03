Michelle Marie Byrge, Clinton

Michelle Marie Byrge, age 56 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on September 19, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Wanda Phillips Patterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Verldon Byrge; grandparents, Grant and Elize Phillips and stepson Gary Byrge.

Michelle is survived by daughter, Udena Byrge of Rocky Top; step-daughters, Amanda (Sherman ) Cooper of Clinton, Greta Boshears of Clinton and Angie Byrge of Clinton; step-son, Matt Byrge of Clinton; brothers, Wayne (Nina) Patterson of Knoxville and Anthony Patterson of Clinton and other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Michelle Marie Byrge 

