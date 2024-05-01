Michael J. Fournier Sr, Oak Ridge

Michael J. Fournier Sr., age 70, of Oak Ridge, TN., passed away on April 20, 2024. Michael was born in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Allen and Mary Fournier. Michael graduated from Lewiston High School and pursued a career in auto mechanics. He worked locally for Krebs Chevrolet, Fox Chevrolet, and Worthington Motors.

Michael was the cherished nephew of Monsignor William Gahagan of blessed memory. He was devoted to his uncle and will share a niche with him at the St. Joseph CC Columbarium, Norris, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Mary, and his uncle William.

He is survived by his beloved son, Michael Fournier Jr. (Wendy), of Florida, sister Linda A. Fournier Doyon

(Dan) of Maine, nephew Michael, niece Kathy, and longtime friends Mary Wood and John, and Megan Wood.

