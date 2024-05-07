Merritt (Mick) C. Wiest Jr, 72

Merritt (Mick) C. Wiest, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on May 6, 2024. He was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma brain tumor just weeks ago and more recently with Leukemia (CCL).

Mick was born on November 24, 1951, and raised in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. His parents, M. C. and Marie Wiest moved from North Dakota to Oak Ridge in 1943 to work on the Manhattan Project. Mick graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1970 and pursued his love of the outdoors by earning a BS Degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Houston. He later earned his MS Degree in Land Use Planning from the University of Tennessee. Mick recently retired from environmental work at Y-12 where his duties also included the preservation of the history of Y-12 and K-25. Always interested in history, he was alarmed to see the unique story of Oak Ridge being lost due to the demolition of the early war-era buildings. He and a small group of like-minded Oak Ridge residents formed the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association (ORHPA) in September of 1999 where Mick served as president. He continued his environmental work after retiring from Y-12 as a consultant at Strata-G.

Mick is survived in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Teri Campbell Wiest, who taught gifted education in Oak Ridge Schools for over 30 years. Also surviving are three daughters, Christy Hannah, Jessica Bennet, and Mia Wiest; three grandchildren, LeaAnn Jackson, Colby Bennet and Trevor Bennet. In addition are his four siblings, Bob Wiest, Tom Wiest, Betty Williams, and John Wiest, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mick is preceded in death by his parents, M.C. and Marie Wiest, and his nephew and godson, Jason Williams.

Mick was proud to be a native Oak Ridger, and was involved in numerous projects related to Oak Ridge history and the continued growth of the city. He was instrumental in the formation of the Manhattan National Historical Park of Oak Ridge.

Mick loved the outdoors including camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved traveling with his wife, Teri, and they recently traveled to Scotland, the UK and Wales, Germany, Amsterdam, France, and Switzerland.

In lieu of flowers, Mick requested that donations be made to the ORHPA Ed Westcott statue project. Mick was eager to recognize the pivotal role Ed played in preserving Oak Ridge history via his remarkable photography. Please send donations to ORHPA, 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN (oakridgehistorymuseum.com).

The funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2024, with Fr. Michael Woods officiating. His celebration of life will take place immediately after the funeral at the Oak Ridge History Museum, 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

To leave a note for Mick's family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

