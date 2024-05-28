Maudie Joyce Pratt, Ottawa Lake, MI

Maudie Joyce Pratt, age 84, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, passed away May 14, 2024, at The Toledo Hospital following a brief illness. She was born November 8, 1939, to the late Benjamin Harrison and Eunice (Roberts) Hawkins.

Maudie met and married the love of her life in her youth, Bobby Eugene Pratt Sr., who preceded her in death by almost 30 years.



Maudie was a voracious reader and lover of knowledge a child she chose to stay home from school to read an entire set of encyclopedias rather than follow the school’s curriculum. Despite leaving school prior to graduating, her tenacious spirit led her to complete the requirements and graduate from Bedford High School by attending night school while raising her 7 children. She then went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse where she worked primarily as a private duty nurse.



Maudie loved to write, sing, and listen to music. She had deep conviction to her political and social beliefs-campaigning on the ground for President Jimmy Carter and was honored to be invited to his Inaugural Ball. Maudie was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she had many friends and loved ones. She loved to laugh, enjoyed cooking, taking car trips, and canning everything she could from the garden she and her late husband planted, tended to, and loved.



She is survived by 2 sisters, Wanda, and JoAnne, and one brother Johnny. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Scherry (Tony) Perez, Bobby Eugene Pratt Jr., Lee (Ken) Mullen, Terri (Lex) Potter, George (Shannon) Pratt, Stephen (the late Jilane) Pratt, and Jennifer (David Jr.) Richardson.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren Marty (Mindy) Fain, Nichole Parmley, Kenneth (Catherine) Mullen, Christina Mullen, Phillip Mullen, Steven Michael (Holly) Potter, Seanna (Pedro) Vazquez, Douglas (Cassie) Potter, Jessica (Adam) Krzyminski, Christen (Daniel) Gilbert, Samuel Pratt, Ashleigh Pratt, Bobby (Debbie) Pratt, Tyler Richardson, David Richardson, and Mitchell Richardson. 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great, great-grandchild, as well as many nephews and nieces.



She will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to UNICEF USA in Maudie’s honor.





A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel at 4150 West Laskey Road Toledo, OH 43614.



Maudie will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery at 393 Longfield Rd, Rocky Top, TN, 37769

