Matthew McKinley Langley, Lancing

Matthew McKinley Langley, age 44 of Lancing, passed away at home on Sunday, April 28, 2024. He was born on September 19, 1979. He was a lifelong resident of the area and enjoyed racing for several years at Wartburg Speedway, Crossville Raceway, and other local race tracks.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Pauline Langley and Eason and Hazel Jones. He is survived by his daughter McKenna Langley and her mother Kristie Langley of Crossville, his parents Nathan and Karen Langley of Lancing, and Donita and Mitch Copas of Deer Lodge. He is also survived by brother Brad (Jennifer Hall) Langley of Lancing, step brothers Kevin (Rachael) Seddon of Marysville, WA and Ryan (Sarah) Seddon of Harrogate, nephews Tyler (Autumn) Langley of Sunbright and Josh Langley of Lancing, niece Madelyn Langley of Lancing, great-nephew Weston Langley of Sunbright, and his faithful dog Tank who was rescued from a shelter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a scholarship fund/account for Matthew’s daughter McKenna to continue her education for a nursing degree. Please give the donation to McKenna’s mom Kristie, or dad Nathan, and they will deposit in her account.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Matthew McKinley Langley.

