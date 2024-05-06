Mary Louise Trammell, Powell

Mary Louise Trammell of Powell, Tennessee passed away on May 3, 2024, at her residence. She was born in Elk Valley, Tennessee on August 29, 1924, to the late Dr. A.L. Lawson and Sara Ellen Francis Kinsey. She was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, Mary Louise is preceded in death by her husband Charles Trammell, her son, Charles Robert “Bob” Trammell, her brothers, Lowell, Jennings, Lonzo, Jim Ed, and Jack, her sisters, Henrietta Crumley and Jeanetta Angel.
Survivors:
Sons Jack Richard Trammell and Lecia of Powell
Grandchildren Robin Trammell of Knoxville
Barbara Wenk and Alan of Brentwood
April Donaldson and Matt of Halls
Jason Trammell and Olivia of Mascot
Great Grandchildren Devin Latham
Katie Cooke
Aliyah Trammell
Jayde Trammell
Philip and Maggie Wenk
Braden Donaldson
Great-Great Grandchildren Dempsey and Jack Cooke
Daughter-in-law Nancy Trammell
Special Friend Cathy Ridenger
And a host of other family members and friends
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the UT Hospice nurses and staff who cared for Mary during this time.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, May 6, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Harmon officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.