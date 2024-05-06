Mary Louise Trammell, Powell

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Mary Louise Trammell of Powell, Tennessee passed away on May 3, 2024, at her residence. She was born in Elk Valley, Tennessee on August 29, 1924, to the late Dr. A.L. Lawson and Sara Ellen Francis Kinsey. She was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents, Mary Louise is preceded in death by her husband Charles Trammell, her son, Charles Robert “Bob” Trammell, her brothers, Lowell, Jennings, Lonzo, Jim Ed, and Jack, her sisters, Henrietta Crumley and Jeanetta Angel. 

Survivors:

Sons                    Jack Richard Trammell and Lecia of Powell

Grandchildren      Robin Trammell of Knoxville

                            Barbara Wenk and Alan of Brentwood

                            April Donaldson and Matt of Halls

                            Jason Trammell and Olivia of Mascot

Great Grandchildren        Devin Latham

                                         Katie Cooke

                                         Aliyah Trammell

                                        Jayde Trammell

                                         Philip and Maggie Wenk

                                        Braden Donaldson

Great-Great Grandchildren        Dempsey and Jack Cooke

Daughter-in-law Nancy Trammell


Special Friend      Cathy Ridenger

And a host of other family members and friends

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the UT Hospice nurses and staff who cared for Mary during this time.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, May 6, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Harmon officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

About News Department

Check Also

Cyndie Renfro, Oak Ridge

Cyndie Renfro of Oak Ridge passed away on May 2nd, 2024 surrounded by family.  Born …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.