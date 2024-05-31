Mary Louise Stinnett, Harriman

Mary Louise Stinnett, age 73 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on November 23, 1950. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and her dogs dearly. She was very welcoming and always gave people more than she got. She always put herself last to take care of others and always acted as everyone’s “Momma”. She loved cooking and being a homemaker in her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ray Waldo & Nora Pressley Waldo; husband: Paul Stinnett; and siblings: Tom Waldo, Larry Waldo, Bo Waldo, Billy Waldo, Vera Jo Carroll, and Diana Siebers; and her niece: Jaqueline Rucker.

She is survived by: Children: Paula Stinnett, Frank Stinnett (Sophia), and Cathy WoodellGrandchildren: Andrea Ladd (Jared), Alexandria Stinnett, Joshua Stinnett, Jasmyn StinnettGreat Grandchildren: Kain Ladd, Kiari Fuqua, Jackson Burgess, Bowden Ladd, Jaycianne Burgess, and Liliana SmithSister: Ruby LedbetterBrother: Eddie Waldoand a host of other extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Louise Stinnett.

