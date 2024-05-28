Mark Anthony Williams Sr, Clinton

Mark Anthony Williams Sr., age of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on May 20, 2024, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Mark was born February 4, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio to the late William Rucki and Judith Schumann Rucki. Mark was a proud member of the United States Army Reserve and also a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. Mark was a diesel mechanic by trade and worked for Penske. Mark loved cars, aggravating people, making and collecting knives, fishing, hunting, and especially deer hunting in Wisconsin.

In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother Todd Williams, mother-in-law: Ruth Phillips, and many other family members.

Survivors:

Soulmate of nearly 40 years Barbie Williams of Clinton

Children Mark “Markie” Jr of Andersonville

Ittress Barnette and Devin of Briceville

Andrea Humphrey and Ethan of Andersonville

Nicholas Hall and Ally of Tampa, Florida

Grandchildren Lonna, Carmen, Malachi, Adriel, Kainen, Charlize, Nicolette, and Gabriel

Siblings Paul and Angie

Ralph and Dawn

Mary and Butch

Bill “Buzz”

David “Link”

Special Friends Little David and Darren

And a host of other family members and friends are left to mourn his passing.

To honor Mark’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.

