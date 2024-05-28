Mark Anthony Williams Sr, Clinton

Mark Anthony Williams Sr., age of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on May 20, 2024, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Mark was born February 4, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio to the late William Rucki and Judith Schumann Rucki. Mark was a proud member of the United States Army Reserve and also a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. Mark was a diesel mechanic by trade and worked for Penske. Mark loved cars, aggravating people, making and collecting knives, fishing, hunting, and especially deer hunting in Wisconsin.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother Todd Williams, mother-in-law: Ruth Phillips, and many other family members.
Survivors:
Soulmate of nearly 40 years Barbie Williams of Clinton
Children Mark “Markie” Jr of Andersonville
Ittress Barnette and Devin of Briceville
Andrea Humphrey and Ethan of Andersonville
Nicholas Hall and Ally of Tampa, Florida
Grandchildren Lonna, Carmen, Malachi, Adriel, Kainen, Charlize, Nicolette, and Gabriel
Siblings Paul and Angie
Ralph and Dawn
Mary and Butch
Bill “Buzz”
David “Link”
Special Friends Little David and Darren
And a host of other family members and friends are left to mourn his passing.
To honor Mark’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.