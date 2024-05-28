Mark Anthony Williams Sr, Clinton

News Department 28 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Mark Anthony Williams Sr., age of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on May 20, 2024, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Mark was born February 4, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio to the late William Rucki and Judith Schumann Rucki. Mark was a proud member of the United States Army Reserve and also a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. Mark was a diesel mechanic by trade and worked for Penske. Mark loved cars, aggravating people, making and collecting knives, fishing, hunting, and especially deer hunting in Wisconsin.

In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother Todd Williams, mother-in-law: Ruth Phillips, and many other family members.

Survivors:

Soulmate of nearly 40 years   Barbie Williams of Clinton

Children   Mark “Markie” Jr of Andersonville

                 Ittress Barnette and Devin of Briceville

                 Andrea Humphrey and Ethan of Andersonville

                 Nicholas Hall and Ally of Tampa, Florida

Grandchildren   Lonna, Carmen, Malachi, Adriel, Kainen, Charlize, Nicolette, and Gabriel

Siblings   Paul and Angie

                Ralph and Dawn

                Mary and Butch

                Bill “Buzz”

               David “Link”

Special Friends  Little David and Darren

And a host of other family members and friends are left to mourn his passing.

To honor Mark’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.

About News Department

Check Also

Carol (Wiggins) Gigante, 77

Carol (Wiggins) Gigante spent her life striving to be a better person. Born to Thomas …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.